Traffic laws not enforced
I have written several letters over the years about how dangerous Highway 27 is. When you see ambulances on standby, do you realize how dangerous and ridiculous this reality is. This will be my last letter concerning this.
Catastrophic problem. We have heard the gamut of excuses, which are just that, excuses, as to why there is no enforcement of traffic laws on 27. There have been literally hundreds if not, thousands of people that have been killed needlessly, because the traffic laws are not enforced.
There must be an underlying reason why there is no enforcement of traffic laws on 27. The excuses for not doing so, do not hold up. Obviously, there will be no enforcement of traffic laws until there is a new sheriff in town.
Gail Henneman
Lake Placid
