Trees need to stay
In my 76 years of 90, calling Sebring my hometown, I have never seen such “great folly” as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) considering cutting down near 100-year-old oak trees in their water park plans.
I challenge any person to prove to me how much shade, cool oxygen, provide habitat for birds and small animals that a palm tree can replace.
This is Florid and oak trees were here in the middle of the state long before any palm tree was imported and planted.
It takes years to grow an oak, just look at our oaks on our beloved circle — they were broom size when planted in the 1920’s. My grandfather by marriage helped plant them.
The CRA’s plans are sounding to me more like they are coming from Washington, D.C.
Allan W. Trevelyan
Sebring