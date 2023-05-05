Trials, tribulations of Donald Trump
With the latest round of legal proceedings surrounding Donald Trump, one might think that litigation is something he would seek to avoid. Quite the contrary. With Trump, courtroom drama is a way of life. He loves the attention, the notoriety, and the endless confrontations.
According to a USA Today 2016 analysis, Trump businesses have been involved in 3,500 cases – plaintiff in 1,900, defendant in 1,450, casino bankruptcies et al 150. Trump claims he never settles out of court, but records reveal he has done this over 100 times. Last year The Trump Organization was convicted on 17 criminal charges, with a federal judge fining it $1 million as “a prolific ... litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries.” A few examples follow.
In 1973, Trump used false “no vacancy” signs to deny rentals to blacks, then countersued the government after they sued him for discrimination. Roy Cohn, the Joe McCarthy and Trump “fixer,” lost when the judge ruled Trump’s claim “a waste of paper.” Tony Schwartz, ghostwriter of Trump’s The Art Of The Deal (1987), described this as vintage Trump – attack, admit nothing, lose, declare victory.
Revenge, not patriotism, motivated Trump in attacking the NFL for players kneeling for The National Anthem. Trump owned the ‘80s USFL New Jersey Generals and led the lawsuit against the NFL to force a merger. The lawsuit failed, and the original USFL folded. Undaunted, Trump later lost in attempts to buy the Colts, Cowboys, Patriots, and Bills. To protect their business image, NFL owners relegated Trump to the sidelines.
The Trump wrecking ball later ventured into education. Trump University used high pressure sales tactics in promoting overpriced business courses that delivered minimal results. His Gold Elite program cost $35,000. After five years the program ceased, with Trump later paying $25 million in damages. National Review branded Trump University “a massive scam.”
For MAGAs convinced that Trump is the victim of a witch hunt and “fake news,” there is a long line of past litigants who would beg to differ. Trump basks in the limelight, win or lose. He bashes the courts and media, but his massive ego would suffer without targeting these scapegoats. Expect more of the same in future cases of The People vs. The Donald.