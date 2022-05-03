True and fair voter representation
- All this debate over jerrymandering, drawing voting districts to favor one political party or race over another, is nonsense and has gotten out of control. Voting districts should be truly representative of the population. The easiest way to do this is to draw the district lines along county boundaries (or maybe along city boundaries in major urban areas) and let the chips, or votes, fall where they may .
If more of one party or race lay within county/voting districts boundaries, then that is a fair and true representation of the population. To detour from a straight (district) line to include more of a certain political party or race directly contradicts our American democracy and/or worsens race relations. This is true for any political party or race of people.
Michael Knowles
Avon Park