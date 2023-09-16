Trump is the
Updated: September 17, 2023 @ 3:04 am
A recent writer feebly tried to say that Trump was not the right choice because he criticized Ronald Reagan and George Bush in the past. The writer is trying to say that unless you have never had a differing view you are not the right choice.
Biden was unfortunately declared president in spite of this egregious misjudgment.
The writer goes on to question whether Trump reads the Bible. Obviously, the writer was not raised properly. The writer does not know Trump, but yet he feels perfectly comfortable with stating his negative opinion of another man.
Finally, the writer questions Trump’s ability to lead the country’s finances. He notes that some of Trump’s businesses filed for Chapter 11 protection. This is a common practice in business. Some well-known and successful companies have filed for Chapter 11 protection including: American Airlines, General Motors, Chrysler, Hertz, and Apple.
Yes. Trump is the right choice for nothing else than to prevent the radical militant controlling minority of the Democratic Party from destroying our country and taking away our God-given freedoms.
Rocco Joseph Mazza
Sebring
