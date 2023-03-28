Trump loves complex court cases
When a young businessman, Trump was being sued by the U.S. Government for racial discrimination in his rental housing. After much court frustration, Donald Trump met lawyer Roy Cohn.
When a young businessman, Trump was being sued by the U.S. Government for racial discrimination in his rental housing. After much court frustration, Donald Trump met lawyer Roy Cohn.
Roy Cohn had first became famous as the prosecutor obtaining the death penalty against Russian spies Julian and Ethel Rosenberg, who both pleaded innocent in the early 1950’s. Roy Cohn next became famous helping Joseph McCarthy convict government and Hollywood people as members or former members of the Communist Party.
Roy Cohn suggested making the legal case more complex by admitting no wrong and embarrassing the U.S. Government by counterattacking and suing for $100 million for defamation. Their legal action worked and the government quickly dropped the case. Trump was so impressed and happy.
Today, Trump loves following Roy Cohn’s example by going to court, admitting no wrong but making the legal case more complex by embarrassing other people and insisting on phony charges.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.