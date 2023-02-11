Truth comes with asking questions
It is said that you will know the truth and it will set you free. The truth is hard to come by today. If everyone spoke the truth, eyes would open, understanding would awake, and everything would change. Those that know the truth are the prophets of our day.
It really doesn’t take courage to speak the truth, but humility. We are so concerned what people will think. Truth comes with doubt and asking questions. The questions you ask are to open up pandora’s box because as they say in a movie you can’t handle the truth. But the fact is you can. Truth dispels the lies, opens one’s mind, opens one’s eyes, and loosens one’s tongue. Truth doesn’t have to be voiced with anger and rage, but with the realization that a bubble has burst in one’s brain and you see clearly what you didn’t see before.
Truth comes from Jesus. He is the way, the truth and the life. All our reasoning on what is right and wrong comes from the Bible and that society is reasonable and practical and logical when it is practiced. Salvation is the ultimate truth; it tells us we need Jesus in our lives, in society and in government.There are absolute truths that every human must embrace. All religions can’t be correct. Only one is true. In our lives if we hold to the truth, whether you believe in Jesus or not, our lives are better.
Scales of trading are just and true, men and women are accepted as men and women, protecting the innocence of children is a true way to raise children, and stating what is right and what is wrong is a God-given right.
You may not think telling the truth changes anything, but look at the parents that challenged our educational board of directors, and look at the Republican majority in the house. Things do change when you know the truth. You shouldn’t be afraid to ask the right questions. Truth changes everything for the better. Truth corrects your way when you are going the wrong way.