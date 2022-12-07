Turkeys for families

The Holy Trap Ministries Inc., would like to thank Alan Jay Automotive Network, along with many personal donators and volunteers. We were able to assist 32-plus families with a turkey and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal. We have many families in our community that are still in the need of a helping hand from time to time. Here at The Holy Trap Ministries we are more than blessed to be able to help.

Recommended for you