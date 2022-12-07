Turkeys for families
The Holy Trap Ministries Inc., would like to thank Alan Jay Automotive Network, along with many personal donators and volunteers. We were able to assist 32-plus families with a turkey and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal. We have many families in our community that are still in the need of a helping hand from time to time. Here at The Holy Trap Ministries we are more than blessed to be able to help.
If you are interested in donating to The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. please feel free to visit our website at theholytrapministries.org or you may send a donation to 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Ste. 14, Sebring, FL 33870.
Upcoming event is “Christmas Gift for the Children.” We are now taking donations of gifts or monetary donations. You may call us at 863-633-0145 and we will pick up gifts.
The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization serving the Highlands County area. Our services are to help the less fortunate with utility bills, food, clothing, job placement, mentorship and prayer.
The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc