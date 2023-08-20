Turn on the “No Vacancy” sign
In May I wrote an (opinion) about the ever-increasing homeless population in the city of Avon Park titled “A helping hand, yes, but not a vacancy sign”. It fell on self-blinded eyes and deaf ears.
We even found out that three homeless camps were on property, I believe the city owns, behind the Sheriff’s Office (sub) station itself. How is this not catering and inviting more homeless to Avon Park?
Now there is to be a meeting, three months after my (opinion), about what to do with the homeless problem. I propose five simple solutions.
First, is the city to immediately, today, pass an ordinance that prohibits camping, or temporary housing and/or living, on any city property.
Second, since we are paying the Sheriff’s Office to protect our city, demand that they start patrolling the city, with a focus on finding these homeless camps, issuing trespass warnings and citations.
Third, contact the owners of out-of-town business obtaining legal permission to enforce trespass and loitering laws on their properties.
Fourth, have the Sheriff’s Office start issuing citations to the homeless for loitering (Fla Statute 856.021) on or near businesses being they are creating an alarm and concern for the safety of persons or property.
I would like to include that when dealing with a homeless person, we should see the cause of their homelessness. Was it unavoidable (lose of job, home, medical, financial, etc) or is it intentional where the person just does not not to participate in society, which seems to be the biggest percentage of today’s homeless.
Tomorrow, you go downtown to find a homeless camp set up on the sidewalk outside the Jacaranda and under those beautiful oaks. Tents, trash, human feces, people sleeping on the sidewalk or grass, drug paraphernalia, panhandling, etc. Currently, what can we expect to have done? Nothing!
So why are we “beautifying” Main Street and changing the road and parking situation if no tourist or city resident is going to want to go downtown due to having to the deal with the homeless and their camps?
I mentioned in my first (opinion), “never say never”. It has happened. Are you ready to be California II ?
Michael Knowles
Avon Park
