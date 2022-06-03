Two tales of a city
I was checking out at the grocery store the other day when I noticed the man behind me was buying some fresh catfish. It looked so good I asked the bagger to get me some. While I continued to check out, catfish guy, the cashier, and I chatted about how good catfish is.
When the bagger came back he explained they wanted to know how much I wanted as it was sold by the pound. When catfish guy realized I wasn’t getting any catfish on that trip he told me I could buy his. What a really nice guy because he had said he had asked the fishmonger he wanted the best catfish available.
I was so happy and thanked him profusely. And yes, the fish was delicious.
A few days later I was at another store and needed to get something off the top shelf. I couldn’t reach it so asked a man who was nearby if he could assist me. He snarled at me that he didn’t work at the store. I told him I realized that, but all I wanted was assistance getting a top shelf item down. He grudgingly assisted me and I thanked him for being a kind man.
Too different men, two different situations, and two totally different reactions. I don’t know what the issue was with the second man, but I sure wish more folks were like the first gentleman I encountered. We all need help sometimes.
Mimi Hardy
Sebring