Two worlds
There are two worlds here in Highlands County. One is the world of reality and truth and the other is the world of fantasy and wishful thinking. In 2020, Trump beat Biden 67% to 33% in Highlands County voting. Then, in 2022, DeSantis won over Charlie Crist (beating him like a rented mule) 75% to 25%.
Now we are in 2023 and what do we see every Tuesday in the area’s only newspaper? It’s more of the “Hate Trump and DeSantis rants”. This is what happens to normal people when they get their so-called “news” from MSNBC or CNN. I guess they don’t realize there are plenty of other news sources that are reporting more than three-year-old lies and misinformation. These columnists and letter writers need to offer something current, like what happened to the failed Afghanistan withdrawal, or what happened to the $20 million divided up among the Biden crime family, or how about something on the corrupt DOJ or the more corrupt FBI.
How about an update on the cocaine found in the “west wing” of the White House? Or, a story telling us why at Easter on the White House lawn there was a half-naked man/woman with the president and children present. A story about how the inflation and interest rates have hurt average families would also be of interest. How about an update on how many illegals crossed the border or how many Americans died from fentanyl last month.
So, I guess these writers are actually preaching to the 25% that voted for democrats, socialists, progressives, and worse. It’s not just twisting and killing the truth, but more like omitting any story that doesn’t have that old familiar Hate Trump/DeSantis/Conservative/Republican. I guess it is difficult to report things you know nothing about. It reminds me of the generation of “snowflakes” prevented from reality and put into a safe room with a puppy to make them feel better. Or, maybe it’s more about mushrooms that are kept in the dark and fed the mainstream media BS. There is some good news … 75% of our county is paying attention.