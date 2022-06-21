Unaware of Women’s Veterans Day
Thank you for the Women’s Veterans Day article on June 12, 2022. I wasn’t aware of the designation. I am a female Korean War veteran.
In May 1951, I and two other ladies were sworn into the Air Force at Portland, Maine. The next two-and-a-half days were spent on trains – two nights in Pullman cars. Then we arrived at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas.
Upon finishing Basic Training, I flew to Washington, D.C. – my first airplane ride. I was stationed at South Post, Fort Myer and worked at the Pentagon.
South Post, Fort Myer was across Arlington Ridge Road from Arlington National Cemetery. After President Kennedy was buried there, a need arose for more land. South Post, Fort Myer was razed, leveled, graded and grass sown. No more South Post, Fort Myer.
I am no longer in touch with my service friends but I have fond memories of my time in the U.S. Air Force.
Phyllis Grace Taylor
Sebring