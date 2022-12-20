Unbelief does not change truth
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 5:04 am
Opinions, some are based on facts and others are based on fiction, or opinion with no facts. “It has been said that unbelief never changes the truth.”
I am grateful for this newspaper that is willing to print all points of view, true or false.
Truth: Many illegal persons are coming into our country daily because laws are not being enforced. Hundreds have died, many women and children are being raped over and over. China is using the drug fentanyl to flood our country with its deadly drugs that are killing thousands of our young people. Criminals are arrested, picked up, jailed, only to be back on the street within hours so they can go back to crime, stealing, and killing, because we no longer have equal justice under the law.
Truth: There is coming a day when those who thumbed their nose at God and his Standards will be called to account. (Rev 20:11-12) “I saw a great white throne, Him that sat on it from whose face the earth and the heavens fled away; and there was found no place for them. And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books according to their works”.
I pray for our national, state and local leaders, that they would repent and allow God through Jesus Christ to come into their lives. I cringe when I know what verses 13 through 15 awaits them. “The sea gave up the dead who were in it, and death and hades delivered up the dead who were in them. And they were judged, each one according to his works. Then death and hades were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. And anyone not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.” NKJV
This is the truth, and unbelief will not change that truth.
Rev Bruce Hendsbee
Sebring
