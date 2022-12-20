Unbelief does not change truth

Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 74F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.