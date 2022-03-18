Under attack
March 1, 2022, Mr. Biden presented to the citizens of our United States of America the State of the Union address. The current incited invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces was young and in progress. Mr. Biden’s praise and admiration for the Ukrainian people and their president was the focal point of the beginning of his address. How courageous are the devoted Ukrainians and President Zelensky remaining in Ukraine fighting and protecting their country, defending its history and traditions, and preserving the right to govern their own country according to the Constitution of Ukraine.
How selfish and hurtful were Mr. Biden’s cowardice words to America. Our country is heading for a destructive depression and ruination under Mr. Biden’s watch. We all know the suffering and hardships we, as Americans, all over our nation, encounter everyday: high prices of gas/oil, food, medication, and loss of jobs due to unconstitutional mandates. We share the same frustrations of the administration’s Socialist delusional dreams of the elites Green New Deal, a globalist-controlled New World Order, and a World Health Organization deciding who lives and who dies. All of America ‘s energy independence has vanished. Food pantries need constant refilling as families go hungry. Store shelves are empty as American truckers cannot afford the price of diesel fuel.
America, wake up. Follow the example of the Ukrainian people. It is time to take our country back as we, as a nation, are under attack by our current administration.
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park