Unemployment down, but help wanted?
We read that unemployment is down but at the same time we see an overabundance of “help wanted” signs along with businesses saying they can not find workers. How do you equate these differences?
If current workers can not afford to provide for their families due to exploding cost of all phases of living, then they quit their job and go on government benefit programs. So with prices skyrocketing (inflation), they quit their job (help wanted signs/businesses cannot find workers) and go on all the higher “paying” government programs (so unemployment is said to be down but not in reality).
However, with these governmental benefit programs, the burden on those still working/paying taxes grows to compensate and programs such as Social Security and Medicare have to be lessened. The person living off government programs is actually adding to the taxes paid by those still working to pay for all their benefits.
Do not be fooled by “unemployment is down” because all it means is that more are chosing government benefit programs over actually working. I do not necessarily fault the person for wanting to provide the best for their family by going into these government programs. The answer is for the government to help American businesses operate with less expense, lessening foreign competition, lowering excessive government worker salaries, stopping abusive lawsuits and ending the consistent raising of interest rates.
Michael Knowles
Avon Park
