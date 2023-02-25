Unemployment insurance doesn’t count for much
Peter Roff’s Dec. 28 column, “In Many States, Welfare Pays More Than Work,” is absurd. The supposed facts put forward in the column confuse welfare with unemployment insurance, which are two different things. I looked up what people with degrees in finance have to say to make sure I was on the right track.
Welfare almost always means Aid to Dependent Children, which was replaced by Temporary Aid to Needy Families (TANF) in 1995. Unemployment insurance is entirely different. The eligibility requirements are different, and the two programs aren’t funded the same way. You have to have children to collect payments from TANF, for instance, while children are not involved in unemployment insurance. Welfare is funded from general tax revenue while unemployment insurance is paid for by a per employee tax. To collect unemployment insurance, you have to hold a steady job where the per employee tax is being paid for some time. You can’t quit and collect unemployment. To collect unemployment payments, you have to be laid off or fired from a job, involuntary separation.
Figures for how much unemployment insurance someone can collect in a year are apparently meaningless. No one can collect it for a year. Florida only allows an ex-employee to collect unemployment payments for 18 weeks, or about four months.
That’s a third of a year.
Roff’s column also seems to compare “a couple” collecting unemployment to one person who is working. This makes no sense.
Unemployment insurance is a small part of Florida’s budget. The recently passed state budget for Florida is $110 billion per year. Unemployment insurance is handled by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, or DEO. The DEO has a budget of 1.1 billion per year, and it has other functions besides making payments for unemployment insurance. In other words, unemployment insurance accounts for less than 1% of the state budget.