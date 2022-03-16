US should be ashamed
After the murdering, destruction and total carnage is over and the Country of Ukraine is totally destroyed, I fully expect to hear from the Western Powers including the United States, that gee we should have done something to help the poor people. Putin kept threatening the NATO and EU powers that if they interfered in his war, they the Western Powers would be declaring war on Russia.
He is getting away with that bluff as I write this letter. Does he not think he is causing a war now? Senator (Mitt) Romney said why are we afraid of Putin he should be afraid of us. He stated flatly we need to send airpower to the area and stop the Russians in their tracks. This was not done by any country in Europe or the US.
The two sides, Ukraine and Russia, have held three peace talks. In the meantime, the Russians keep killing people trying to leave the country after saying they could leave through safe zones. Is this not double talk? Why on the earth are we afraid to show are military power to stop this slaughter brought on by a deranged man with a warped sense of history trying to create an empire that went belly up over 30 years ago? Peace and tranquility cannot be the answer when dealing with a madman.
Feeling bad later that nothing more was done to stop this insanity is not the answer either. We should be ashamed of ourselves for what is happening to the people of Ukraine.
Hal Graves
Sebring