Use ‘experiment’ results wisely
Yes we are in step with the progress that was started at the inception of the “American experiment”. We have come a long way, and today is not up to the standards I remember as growing up in the ‘40s and ‘50s. All throughout American history we have developed technology that is mind boggling. The industrial revolution starting in the 1800s, electrifying the Worlds Fair in Chicago 1880s, the inventions of transportation, Tesla’s invention of alternating current, on and on. With one exception, work ethics and gaining respect not demanding it.