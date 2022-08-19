Vendor donations should not be accepted
Kathy Rapp, candidate for Highlands County commissioner, spoke at the Highlands County Tea Party on Tuesday night.
She was asked if she took a $1,000 campaign donation from Waste Connection, the county vendor for our garbage pickup. Their contract with the county is worth millions and millions of dollars. The answer was yes; she admitted that she has taken a campaign contribution from a vendor that she votes on as to whether or not they will have a county contract, and whose contract will be up for renewal during the next four years.
I acknowledge that she is just one of five votes for that contract, but she is the current chairperson and could easily influence the other commissioners to vote for this garbage collector based on her receiving campaign contributions. I am shocked that there isn’t a law preventing this. I don’t care if she received a $1 or $1,000 contribution, it’s wrong. Is this how corruption starts? Do we live in the Washington, D.C. swamp or Highlands County, Florida?
Christine Hill
Sebring
