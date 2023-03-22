Verbal jujitsu is an art form
Members of the House of Representatives are elected by a population segment of approximately 747,00 voters. Minimum age of 25 years, seven years of United States citizenship and resident of the state your representing are required. Universal congeniality is not a constitutional requirement.
A broad analysis of backgrounds of congressional members shows so-called ‘public servants’ constitute a significant segment of the membership. Business, law and education professions are also significantly present.
United States House representatives singularly do not have any constitutional authority to order directly or indirectly any action upon other citizen of the United States. Minimal analytical analysis of any elected Congressional member of either chamber of Congress will reveal a progressive path up through the political maze culminating in an opportunity to run for a congressional office. This effort requires convincing a majority of registered voters to agree with the candidates proffered positions on a variety of topics and issues on which not all are consistent or viable.
In the political arena, verbal jujitsu is an art form. Occasionally however, candidate communication is offered raw and unfiltered without transiting the gauze of political flimflam. We all have guaranteed freedom of speech but not freedom from being offended if we disagree with others speech.
Our political system provides avenues for corrective actions which encourages engagement. Taking ‘pot shots’ from the side lines is guaranteed free speech but as Lincoln or Twain said, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”
Far back in history the mantra of “judge me not by what I say but by what I do” still remains relevant in our time. History proves that ‘sainthood’ is beyond the reach of politicians.