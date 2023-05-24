Very pleasing
In response to a letter May 21, I have one question: Completely eliminating President Trump, what was so repugnant about our country from January 2017 to January 2021?
In my opinion, we were far better off then, with President Trump at the helm. We had more money in our pockets, we were far more secure, the economy and the return of our investments was superior, we had a closed border, we had respect from foreign countries, we were energy Independent, and the list goes on.
What is so wrong with putting America first? You may hate President Trump, but he was the best thing that ever happened to our country.
Gail Henneman
Lake Placid
