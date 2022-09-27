Visit website for information
A recent viewpoint in the 9/23 edition was confused as to terminology. Once an individual reaches “full retirement age,” that person can work and there is no limit on how much can be earned. There will be no reduction in Social Security benefits.
Social Security benefits are taxed according to a taxpayer’s income. If an individual has between $25k and $34k in income, 50% of Social Security is taxed. If the income is over $34k, 85% of the Social Security is taxed. These limits are higher for Married Filing Jointly taxpayers.
This and other useful information is available on the Social Security website.