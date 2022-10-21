Vote for real freedoms
DeSantis is saying that he is defending your freedoms. Actions, however, speak louder than words.
Freedom of speech: He had two laws passed that will punish those who speak out. Disney is one, where he had a bill passed ending Disney’s self-goveming status for criticizing Disney’s opposition to DeSantis’ sexual orientation and gender identity position. The taxpayers in that district could end up paying billions. Teachers are another who will not be able to teach history as before. DeSantis had a bill passed punishing teachers and employers, the so-called WOKE act regarding history and gender identity.
Freedom to vote: By gerrymandering voting districts and suppressing ease and convenience of voting, he is trying to restrict tum out that would favor Republicans.
Freedom to healthcare: His abortion bill infringes on a woman’s right to control her body. Having an abortion should be between her and her doctor. Their next attack will be on medications. DeSantis’ position also forces the religious beliefs of Catholics and fundamental Protestants on women who do not believe as they do.
I strongly recommend that only removal from office will convince DeSantis, Rubio, and other Republicans to change these actions. We need to vote for the Democrats to get their attention and defend our real freedoms. Women especially need to consider not only their freedoms but those of their daughters and granddaughters.
Voting is secret, so you can send a message and then revert to your previous affiliation next election.
Dr. Freddie Tungate
Sebring
