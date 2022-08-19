Vote for the county’s well-being
Don Elwell is running for county commissioner, a position he held for several years in the past. He is an extremely worthy candidate. He gets things done. He makes himself available to the residents of Highlands County at all times. He listens to us, the people. He takes our concerns to the commission and investigates any problems that arise. He has always done an excellent job of communicating to the residents by social media as well as by phone or in the town hall style meetings that he holds. He truly cares about the residents of Highlands County.