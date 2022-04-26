Finally, a nonpartisan Freedom of Choice issue almost everyone can stand behind: This fall, Florida legislators will be asked to consider a bill called Death With Dignity, a.k.a Medical Aid in Dying.
Most of us know that Oregon has allowed doctors to prescribe life ending medication to terminally ill patients for 25 years now, but many people aren’t aware that nine other states and Washington DC, too, have this law on their books. Nine countries including Canada have Death With Dignity laws; Switzerland even extends its right to accept people from other countries. Oregon’s district court has recently extended the same.
A 2020 Gallop Poll shows 74% of U.S. adults support Medical Aid in Dying. It is a personal Freedom of Choice whose time has come, as the world faces an aging population of individuals who would like a choice between a graceful or a painful death.
Florida’s law, if passed, will be similar to the other states’. The Death With Dignity laws in all 10 states and D.C. apply to any terminally ill patient with less than six months to live, who is of sound mind, and who personally requests from two doctors – 15 days apart – the right to self administer life ending medication. The medication typically takes about 10 minutes to put one to sleep, and about two hours to gently ease one from life.
In none of the states has this prescription been shown to be misused over the past 25 years.
If you’ve ever sat by the bedside of a suffering relative or friend near the end of life, you’ll understand why so many caregivers are working so hard to convince our legislators to consider passing this bill for Florida residents.
Anne Kennedy
Lake Placid