As I watch Russians in the streets protesting dictator Vladimir Putin’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, I recalled my personal memories of protests against war.
In 1965, my draft notice arrived and I explained that I was a Quaker pacifist and I would not go to Vietnam to kill people. The board classified me as a conscientious objector and I did alternative service.
Fast forward to March 2013, and I was faced with a much harder decision. The George W. Bush administration was beating the war drums as part of a War on Terror following the Sept. 11 attacks. Bush elected to attack Iraq despite there being no connection between the attacks and Iraq. Justification for the war moved to a search for weapons of mass destruction.
By this time, I was CEO of a large nonprofit builder of shelters and affordable housing. If I were arrested, as thousands of modern-day Russian protesters have been, would my actions cost ill-housed people their chance at decent, safe and affordable housing? In the two weeks prior to our invasion of Iraq, I became a CEO by day but at midnight, I draped canvas “NO WAR” signs from DC area highway overpasses. Like Putin’s current claim of going to war to find Nazis in Ukraine, no weapons of mass destruction were found in Iraq.
Annexation of a small country by a large, powerful country has been rare since WWII. The talking heads on TV are asking why Putin did not invade during the sympathetic Trump administration. Putin did nothing during the Trump administration because he expected Trump to destroy NATO and the EU at no cost to him.
I am writing this on day 6 of the Ukraine war, and many more deaths are likely. Meanwhile, we must confront politicians with visions of a more authoritative government in our own country.
James Upchurch
Sebring