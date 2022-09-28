Washington politics come to Sebring
I have been following the concerns with the adult entertainment issue in downtown businesses. I was not surprised when the Cadzow’s moved from the issue to an attack on a council member’s religious beliefs. Knowing that a majority of people would not be in favor of such entertainment, the plan was to divide the people, make them take sides. Yes, the old divide and conquer thing.
Everyone has religion. Religion is the practice of worshiping your chosen god. Mrs. (Terry) Mendel chooses to worship the God of the Bible. When she was elected to the city council she did not hide her faith, so people knew that her decisions would be guided by her faith and the Bible. And so enough people agreed with her that she was elected to the council. Now to say her voice should not be heard is saying that all those who voted for her don’t count and they should just shut up, sit down and be quiet. It sounds like Washington politics has come to Sebring.
Mrs. Mendel, whether I voted for you or not, thank you for taking your time to investigate the show, which is more than the rest of the council did. And thank you for keeping your opinion focused on the issue and not personalities, like those who attacked you.