Watching his story unfold
Since moving to the Sebring area in 2020, I have enjoyed every week the writings of Miguel Arceo, Viewpoints From a Teenager. What an exceptional writer and thinker this young man is. I hope this fellow is admitted with open arms to the university he most wants to attend. I’ll be watching.
As a Native American, my dad’s only hope for education was the military. I have always wondered what real Native American got the rejection letter at the time Elizabeth Warren got her job by identifying as a person who required special treatment because of race. Harvard admits they were trying to fill a quota.
At the “Runway Cafe” out at the SBR airport, I was stunned the day we went there to eat, and there, hanging by the checkout stand is a photo of my dad with an instructor in the cockpit.
Fly high Miguel and keep in touch with the paper. We are all rooting for you. We want to see how this story plays out.
Tish Jeffers
Sebring