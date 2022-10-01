We all have a choice
This is in response to the letter in Saturday’s paper.
This is a free country (so far).
If a person wants to go to a burlesque show, that is their choice. If a person wants to go to a church event, that is their choice. If a person wants to read a book that is a little off color, that is their choice. If a person wants to go to an X-rated movie, again that is their choice.
So, Ms. Councilwoman, you had a choice. As I see it, if you didn’t like the show, you should have left. Why did you buy a ticket? Didn’t you know what burlesque was?
I don’t think it is your place to keep people from any entertainment they so wish to see. I don’t think it is the responsibility of any elected official to judge the people having this event and I certainly don’t think it is the responsibility of any elected official to censor what adult entertainment we wish to attend, especially if it is a ticketed event behind closed doors.
I personally didn’t go to the show. I can’t say whether it was “decent” or not. But, I have been to a burlesque show in Youngstown, Ohio many years ago and I have never laughed so much. Many comedians got their “start” in burlesque. If done in “good” taste it could be extremely funny.
So my words to our “holier than thou” councilwoman is to not buy a ticket to see burlesque if she doesn’t want to see burlesque!
This is just the opinion of a senior citizen who has been to a burlesque show, seen X-rated movies, read “off color” books and I don’t think I am any worse the wear for it.
Doris Henderson
Sebring
