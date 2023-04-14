We did it first, didn’t we?
A Chinese spy ballon floated across the United States Of America conducting surveillance of our military facilities concentrating on the ones with nuclear capabilities and defenses. America considered this to be a violation of “our” (American) airspace. Everybody wanted it shot down.
Finally, after allowing it to complete its mission, Biden ordered it shot down.
Fast forward to recently, an American spy drone was flown over Russian airspace taking surveillance photos and most probably providing aiming assistance for the Ukrainian military (artillery/missle). Initially the USA said the drone was in international airspace but photos from the spy drone itself showed (comparison of ground features) that the drone was in close proximity to Crimea, which is Russian air space where the Russians have a major naval base and several military airfields.
America said Russia can not declare its own airspace. Then how can America declare its own airspace?
So, Russia attempted to get the spy drone to leave without using an act of war but the drone would not leave so it was brought down by a nonact of war means. So the question has to be, what did Russia do that we did not do with the Chinese spy surveillance ballon?
Importantly, could future acts such as this cause America to be in a war against Russia? We need to be watchful that by such reckless and unwarranted acts, an act of war does not occur.