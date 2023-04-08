We need a grown-up
I am sure by now, most people who read my editorials have figured out that I am a Republican. I have not always been a member of the Grand Old Party, in fact, growing up and during my 20s and 30s I was more of a blue-collar Democrat.
I am not sure what happened, but as I grew older and I began paying more and more attention to politics, particularly new legislation being voted on by our legislators, I realized that our laws had an effect on me and my family.
I liked the fact that I had a voice. A small voice, but a voice, nonetheless. And my voice and my vote meant something to me.
Today we live in a world where my voice, and millions of others has disappeared.
Atrocities occur daily and yet no-one speaks up.
The recent Jan. 6th proceedings demonstrated how unfair our political system could be. Now that we have seen the video that was held by the Democrats, why are people still in jail? I thought Congress was the Peoples Building.
Yesterday I heard that the man who made fun of Hilary Clinton, way back in 2016, is now facing 14 years in prison. Fourteen years. I thought we as citizens of this country had the right to free speech and if we wanted to make fun of a public person, we could. I guess it depends on who the public person is, and what political party they are a member of.
And yet, no-one speaks up. Is everyone afraid? I’m not, but then nobody cares what I think. But others have a right to be afraid. Look at how the Justice department is coming after soccer moms, for attending school board meetings and speaking out against certain curriculums. Does anyone think this makes sense?
When I was a kid, we would often get together with all our aunts and uncles, neighbors, and friends and of course, dozens of cousins. The kids would all be together in one room, and it wasn’t long before a fight or at least a loud verbal disagreement began.
Shouting, as well as a few punches were thrown, along with an occasional four-letter word that amped up everybody.
All it took was one grown-up to walk into the room and there was immediate silence. No threats were made, no one got spanked. We all knew, a grown-up was in charge.
That’s what we need today. One grown-up who can put a stop to all this BS and give each of us our voice back.