Tuesday, 4/19/22, Highlands News-Sun front page, “Help for agriculture.” My take: a ‘private company’ has found a way to make money off the “freeze” and “hailstorm.” The article does not give any idea of “estimated” losses of either? The hailstorm’ was localized. But, it does bring up a song by Sugarloaf in 1975, “Don’t Call Us — We Will Call You.”
The county’s government’s approach was just the opposite.
Just in case you are into this. Bamboo, it is believed to have originated in China. Guess “God” blessed that area of the world with that amazing grass?
Monday, I drove back from Polk County in my rental car. With luck, 30 days from now the $12,000 in hail damage will be repaired by a major dealer. When I got back, my neighbor told me the local dealer estimated September for his truck to be taken in in for repair.
With roofing trucks, salvage car transport trucks picking up multiple vehicles and car dealers delivering new cars to peoples door step, auto and home window repair vehicles on local streets every day … I just can’t believe that “Highlands County’s” attitude … ”We Won’t Call You — You Call Us.” Estimating hail damage in 2022 was such a “big hit” like its sister song was in 1975?
PS: Citizens Insurance inspects the roof” Wednesday.
Edward Hummell
Sebring