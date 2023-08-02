What GOP candidates?
Watching the news and following the various campaigns, it would appear there are only two real candidates running for president on the GOP ticket, Donald Trump and Chris Cristy. Trump telling everyone he is the real winner and Christy calling a spade a spade in telling everyone that Trump is a liar, coward, three-time loser and a terrible person to put back in the Oval Office.
The remaining six or seven (I’ve lost count) candidates are all tip toeing around Trump, apparently afraid to say anything bad for fear he will call them a bad name or they will anger his supporters. It has been my understanding that if you are running for anything you try to tell others what you can do, how well you can do it and how it will benefit those around you. So far, the nameless six or seven have done none of that with any forceful comment.
You cannot defeat your opponents by letting them have the lime light without a fight and that is what Trump is getting. All his criminal indictments foster more donations so he can pay his lawyers and give the impression he is the favorite. We know the Republican Senate (or at least most of them) and MAGA House of Representatives will vote for Trump, but hopefully the general public will see the light to deny this narcissus egomaniac a second term in the most important office in the United States. You other candidates, stand up and fight or go home.