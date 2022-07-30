What happens when the buck is spent?
An open letter to the Mayor & City Council Members:
I want you to know that I oppose the idea of burlesque and R-rated shows within the city limits of Sebring. I especially oppose it in the downtown area. You Mr. Mayor, the city council and others have done a good job of bringing family-friendly business to that area and this type of business and their clientele will only keep families away. Look at the large cities. When families no longer felt safe in downtown, they stopped shopping there and the area became a virtual ghost town. Then, those who could afford to, moved out of the area as well.
I realize that the motivation for such un-family-friendly businesses is greed. What a great way to make a buck. Yes, but when the bucks are spent what happens? I am reminded of the account in the Bible in Luke 15. A young man asked for and received his inheritance and went to town and spent it all in “riotous living”. And when it was all gone, he couldn’t find a friend. But a pig farmer hired him. Thank God for farmers. However, this job did not include meals. So, he ate what the pigs ate.
So, the question was. What happens when the bucks are spent? Look at places like Detroit, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and what happened to their downtowns. Let’s learn from them and not make the same mistakes. I realize these kinds of “adult entertainment” will bring some revenue to the city, but when the square is full of people sleeping on the benches and the sidewalks and using the sidewalks as toilets, who is going to come downtown? The cost will be far more the revenue.
Robert Kitchen
Sebring
