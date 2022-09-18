What is a dictator?

My comments on some Florida State laws. Governor Ron DeSantis has done it again. Changed the law to his advantage. DeSantis just appointed all nine members of the Florida Supreme Court. What power. In 1971, the policy for appointing Florida Supreme Court members was the Florida governor would choose three people to serve; the Florida Bar appointed three members; and those six newly appointed members chose three more lawyers for the final nine panel members. This was the rule of Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commission until Governor Ron DeSantis ruled himself in complete control of Florida’s Supreme Court.

