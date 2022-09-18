What is a dictator?
My comments on some Florida State laws. Governor Ron DeSantis has done it again. Changed the law to his advantage. DeSantis just appointed all nine members of the Florida Supreme Court. What power. In 1971, the policy for appointing Florida Supreme Court members was the Florida governor would choose three people to serve; the Florida Bar appointed three members; and those six newly appointed members chose three more lawyers for the final nine panel members. This was the rule of Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commission until Governor Ron DeSantis ruled himself in complete control of Florida’s Supreme Court.
What is a dictator? The Webster Dictionary says: A dictator rules absolutely and often oppressively. One politician has this political power!?
This happens next. Duke Energy wants permission to bill its customers $16 million for the failing plant at the Bartow plant in St. Petersburg. This is a big money demand. How could the customers possibly be responsible for a plant failure? We couldn’t be responsible. This is the fault of Duke’s CEOs for not investigating deep enough before purchasing the power plant from Press Energy.
The Public Service Commission had ruled Duke Energy could not bill their customers for $16 million. The hand-picked Florida Supreme Court stepped in and ruled the Public Service reverse their decision and OKed Duke billing the customers for the $16 million.
Customers shouldn’t have to pay. Is big business winning again? Where is the outrage from the public on this unjust ruling? Oh yes, Duke just had an OK to raise its monthly billing because of the high fuel costs. It never ends.
I’ll also mention this. It should have gotten everyone’s attention. I read in the Highlands newspaper that Ron DeSantis said he wants to appoint his own army. This is very scary. Since when and why would a governor need his own private army? He doesn’t think our existing police force is doing the job correctly?