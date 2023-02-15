What is major concern of Florida officials?

Ashley Moody, a Republican, is Florida’s attorney general, the highest law enforcement officer in the state. The official AG website expresses concern about deaths from drug overdoses and scams that affect senior citizens and other consumers. These are legitimate concerns. Unfortunately, she seems to spend most of her time and energy filing suits against the Federal government. Floridians of the past would be baffled at the idea that the job of Florida’s AG is to sue the Feds. Already in 2023, a suit has been filed by the Florida AG alleging that the Biden Administration is ignoring and trashing immigration laws.

