What is major concern of Florida officials?
Ashley Moody, a Republican, is Florida’s attorney general, the highest law enforcement officer in the state. The official AG website expresses concern about deaths from drug overdoses and scams that affect senior citizens and other consumers. These are legitimate concerns. Unfortunately, she seems to spend most of her time and energy filing suits against the Federal government. Floridians of the past would be baffled at the idea that the job of Florida’s AG is to sue the Feds. Already in 2023, a suit has been filed by the Florida AG alleging that the Biden Administration is ignoring and trashing immigration laws.
Is Ashley Moody concerned about violent crime, gun violence, school shootings, drug trafficking, gang violence, and so forth? There is no sign of it. I saw no mention of any of these things in her campaign literature when she was running for office. I am aware of no activity in any of these areas now. It is no secret that illegal drugs come through Florida.
According to WPBF, Ken Mascara, sheriff of St. Lucie County, says that many shootings are “retaliatory.” They are not random but the result of ongoing feuds between criminal gangs.
The South Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area was established in 1990. It is a collaboration between law enforcement agencies. It is funded by the Office of National Drug Control Policy, in other words, by the Federal government. It would be interesting to know if the state or the Department of the Attorney General would bother to fund this effort.
The website of South Florida I-IIDTA carries the headline: “Violent Armed Street Gangs Crime Threat.” According to HIDTA, there are seven hundred gangs with a total of 25,000 members in the area. Also on gangs: “Their use of assault weapons is a significant concern expressed by local law enforcement agencies.”
There are other sources on this subject. The Florida Gang Investigators Association, has a website, www.fgia.org. Do girls join gangs? According to the Gang Investigators, “female gang membership is sky rocketing.”
If the Florida governor or attorney general are doing anything about these problems, I haven’t heard about it.