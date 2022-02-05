What is the truth?
China committed biological warfare against the world when they released COVID-19, protecting themselves so it would not spread in China, and allowing flights to the rest of the world. China should be responsible for millions of deaths worldwide and trillions of dollars of economic loss across the world.
What is the truth about COVID-19? The World Health Organization, Dr. Fauci, the CDC and doctors, all have different opinions on a jab every four or five months?
After testing positive for COVID-19, four months later my doctor evaluated me for antibodies. MAYO says, “proteins in our immune system help identify and fight infections.” My test was negative. My doctor called pathology. “What do these two formulas in the test mean?” The pathologist said, “I don’t know.”
Democratic Party thinks it is great to flood the border for more votes. What about all the single young men flooding into our country? Could they be part of a coup movement to bring America to our knees? The Biden administration’s policies are as fake as Jen Psaki’s hair color.
The Dems took God out of their plank in 2008 and 2012. It is time America gets back to God.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring