What is woke?
What does woke mean? I keep hearing Ron DeSantis and Republicans go on and on about woke politics and how they would do away with it. I wondered what woke meant, but even DeSantis couldn’t tell me.
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 28, 2023 @ 8:42 pm
What is woke?
What does woke mean? I keep hearing Ron DeSantis and Republicans go on and on about woke politics and how they would do away with it. I wondered what woke meant, but even DeSantis couldn’t tell me.
Then I saw on facebook the perfect definition — woke people are aware of the needs of others. They are well informed, humble and kind. They want to make the world a better place.
Evidently Republicans think all these attributes are awful so they are working overtime to eliminate them – from schools, colleges, the workplace and the military.
If you are aware, kind, well informed and humble, be proud – you are woke!
Norma J. Wendell
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.