What would Trump do
I do not want to insult another writer’s intelligence, but what does she think Trump would do differently regarding the situation in Ukraine?
Trump wanted to get out of NATO to decrease the strength of its military and stated that Putin is a genius. I can’t help but wonder what Putin has on Trump that Trump would praise him and choose to believe Putin over what Trump’s own intelligence officers told him while he was in office regarding Putin.
In case you do not realize it, every person in the world, not just Ukrainians, are under a nuclear sword of Damocles, because of Putin’s apparent insanity. If Biden were to have immediately jumped in with no thought of the consequences to the entire world, who is to say that Putin wouldn’t start World War III because of his madness? Is it better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt?
Kathryn Lieland
Sebring