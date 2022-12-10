What would you think?
A man born into affluence. Money, good schools, most wishes granted.
Married three times. Cheats on wifey #2 with now wifey #3. Talks about women in an offhanded and unpleasant way going so far as to become vulgar. Caring about no one but himself. Showing respect for no one.
Bankrupt several times. Belittling the military, CIA, FBI and all government agencies. Telling soldiers and veterans that they are losers. Belittling Gold Star families. Doubting our own government agencies in favor of a foreign enemy government.
Elected President of the United States. Shaming the Office of the President with his lies, stupid remarks, name calling and favoring foreign adversaries over his own country’s leaders and their advice. Taking America away from its place as a world leader. Trying to isolate the United States. Not knowing a thing about our country’s history, not even caring about those that made us the great country we are.
Instead of governing, being the baby that he is. Love me, love me, love me or else. Impeached twice. Traitor to the United States of America. Trying to take over our country when losing a true and fair election. Leaving the White House with boxes of Top Secret documents and then storing them in an unsecure area in his home.
Recently, entertaining a bigot who spews anti-Semitic remarks and then denying that he knew anything about the man. Vowing that if he becomes president again, he would take revenge on all those people who spoke ill of him, testified against him and voted to impeach him.
Is this the man you really want to be President of the United States? Think. Is this the fascism that you wish to bring to America?
If you were a citizen of a country other than the United States and read about this man, what would you think? You would probably be appalled and say, “He has got to go”. That is exactly correct. He has got to go.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring
