What’s more important?
July 23, 2022, Highlands News-Sun, I would like to respond to the person who responded to the person who wrote: “Get out of the bubble and respond with love” by responding to the person who wrote “Christians are on the winning side.” One of the first and still things I remember about my Jesus. As in personal Jesus.
“Jesus loves the little children. All the children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white. They are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world…”
Preacher, you know how the song goes on right.
Now, if your Jesus was less interested in “winning” like the drunken, sex crazed character played by Charlie Sheen on “Two and Half Men” and less interested in “winning” like Donald Trump, perhaps we could get back to “Basic Jesus.” Yes, I had to take a religion course in college for my BA degree. And yes, I had to place my hand on a Bible hundreds if not a thousand times in court to “Tell the truth, whole truth so help me God.”
“Jesus died for all the children. All the children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white. They are precious in His sight. Jesus died for all the children of the world.”
“All We Need Is Love” — The Beatles 1967