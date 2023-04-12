When money talks, fairness walks
”The lack of money is the root of all evil.” – Mark Twain
To listen to MAGA/GOP purists, one would think that 92 year old Democratic billionaire, Jewish philanthropist, and Holocaust survivor George Soros had cornered the market on political contributions. He might be #1 in that category, but those right behind him vote a straight Republican ticket and back it up with their checkbooks.
According to Open Secrets, a DC campaign finance nonprofit, Soros topped the list at $128 million spent on the 2022 midterm elections. However, the next four gave exclusively to GOP candidates, led by shipping magnate Richard Uihlein at $80 million. This is only the tip of the iceberg. Beneath the surface is the “dark money” funding by shadow nonprofits that do not have to disclose their donors. And you can blame the Supreme Court for allowing such clandestine deception.
The horrendous 2010 Citizens United 5-4 ruling trashed legal precedent that supported limits on campaign donations designed to prevent abuse, corruption, and bribery by candidates at all levels. The majority opinion erroneously claimed that “(corporate) expenditures ... do not give rise to corruption” and that political contributions are protected as free speech under the First Amendment. Only the Dred Scott decision in 1857, a prelude to the Civil War, was a worse Court ruling.
The floodgates were now open for unlimited cash and political manipulation with strings attached, and no one profited more from Citizens United than Koch Industries and its Americans For Prosperity, a big supporter of The Tea Party agenda. Because much of their war chest is hidden from view, it is difficult to ascertain how much Koch, heavily vested in gas and oil, bankrolled their fight against climate change, tax reform, and other progressive causes. Suffice it to say that Soros might not occupy the top spot when all levels of contributions, both open and otherwise, are taken into account.
Next time you hear MAGA/GOP rants lambasting Soros as their favorite punching bag, remember that their propaganda is bought and paid for by megadonors who expect a profitable return on their investment. Behind their red, white, and blue veneer lies a sea of $$$green$$$. When money talks, fairness walks.
