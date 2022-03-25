Where are the bricks?
Back in mid-August of 2021, a request was made through this newspaper for veterans to send a $50 donation to help rebuild the veterans memorial on U.S. 27 N. in Lake Placid.
For your donation, your name and branch of service would be engraved on a brick. These bricks would then be used to create a walkway at the memorial. This project was called “Bricks for Vets”. Here it is seven months later and there is no sign of any type of work being done at this memorial.
My check has been cashed. I failed to keep the address of where I mailed the check to. After much research I cannot find anyone connected to this memorial. Was this a scam?
Paul Wade
Sebring
Editor’s note: A memorial to veterans has been created at Tobler Park in Placid Lakes, as announced in August 2021. That memorial included engraved bricks, as does the veterans memorial built at the entrance to Highway Park.