Where are the people?
In response to the article, “Mendel: ‘I will not be resigning’” I am writing to show my support for the councilwoman. I am a relatively new resident in Sebring having moved here eight years ago for my job. I was surprised to read that a local restaurateur put forward the idea that people travelled from all over Florida to dine with them here in Sebring.
When she called Sebring a “vibrant downtown” I laughed out loud. Where is the evidence of this vibrant downtown? Most of the storefronts are vacant, with stuff arranged in the windows as though there were a display of occupation in these buildings. I don’t see parking spaces filled up, or side streets full of cars with out-of-county license plates. Where are the couples strolling down the streets? Where are the lights and the music?
Let’s face it. Sebring is dead. I resent it when folks suggest that all is well here, and that “unique destinations” have prospered here. Having only lived eight years in Sebring I have seen so many shops and restaurants come and go on the Circle or the side streets, that I have lost faith in whoever is planning for the city. Do we really believe that having burlesque shows available for adult entertainment will bring good business, or as a local restaurateur says it, “growth, development and prosperity” to Sebring? Absolutely ludicrous. The local restaurateur might look towards cleaning up her act. Our city planner might look toward drawing local businesses that entice all ages to our Circle.