Where does the money go?
The following data comes from the 2022 Festivus Report
- The national debt in 2021 was $28.4 trillion
- The national debt for 2022 was $30-plus trillion
To highlight some of the $482,276,543,907 in waste in 2022, we will identify only items over $50 million.
- $475,000,000,000 – interest on the U.S. debt (would this be here if we had a balanced budget)?
- $4,500,000,000 – giving ineligible citizens COVID Economic Injury Disaster Grants (SBA)
- $1,700,000,000 – maintaining 77,000 empty Federal buildings (GSA)
- $210,069,000 – “basic education” projects in Jordan (USAID)
- $175,000,000 – expanding the Washington, DC streetcar that’s rarely used and unreliable
- $168,000,000 – helping illegal immigrants avoid deportation (DHS)
- $140,000,000 – using COVID relief funds to construct an 11,000-square-foot spa
- $77,000,000 – mismanaged and untracked fuel purchases (state)
- $70,000,000 – subsidizing the free New York Staten Island Ferry (DOT)
- $69,000,000 – overpaying government contractors for a terminated contract (GSA)
- $50,000,000 – boosting the Tunisia travel sector during COVID-19 (USAID)
These are just a very few examples of the Federal government mismanagement, waste, fraud and abuse.
If you have questions, contact your congressman or senator or both and ask them what they know or are doing about your tax dollars being wasted. See if you get a response or a lot of noise.