Where is help for the homeless?
In today’s paper, (3/11/23), I read about three homeless people forcibly moved, once again, from a roadside area. I want to thank Highlands News-Sun for reporting on this issue.
Today, the Highlands County Sheriff’s officers told them they had to move and they could take only what they could carry. The Sheriff’s Dept. confiscated the rest of their belongings.
One of the displaced people told a reporter they would go to a friend’s, then to a relative of one of them. To me, having friends and family here means they are members of our community – and are struggling.
It’s obvious these folks need some assistance. I know subsidized low-income housing exists in our county. Yet neither article mentioned a social service agency was on scene or contacted. Does our county not have one that actually helps our homeless people?
Housing is vital. It allows us the stability and safety we all need to function and be productive members of the community. If some need a hand to get back on their feet then extending our hand will help us, too.
Being without housing does not make a person a criminal. Treating them as criminals does not solve their problem and does not help the community in the long run. The Sheriff’s Dept. isn’t in the housing business but could a social service referral be made to help create a more permanent solution?
I would appreciate an article that tells us what is available for homeless/unhoused people in our county. And maybe what the rest of us can do to help?
And I really hope I see an article telling us a connection has been made between these three people and a local housing group.
Gloria Woods
Lake Placid
