Where is the best of us?
As we prepare to enter a new year, perhaps we might make a “New Year’s Resolution” to be kinder, more respectful of others each day, to listen more attentively and pause to consider our own actions and words before we speak and act. To stand up in the face of injustice and do what we can in caring for the poor, neglected and oppressed. Let’s make an effort to mend those things that divide us.
Can we do this? Do we have the measure to change our country and our lives where extremists spew out lies and vitro to make us take sides in a country where our founders had their differences, but worked together to produce our cherished Constitution and amendments thereto? I believe our country is presently in a tough spot. There are those that wish fascism to rule this country and, yet, I believe that most people have realized or are coming to the realization that this is not what we fought for. This is not why we entered World War II.
We have always been considered “The good guys”. Think of your parents and especially your grandparents. They would be very dismayed to see where we are heading after all that they sacrificed to keep democracy alive in this country.
Everybody should stop and reflect on their contribution to this great country. Have you done your part? Do you look back to see where we were and see where we are heading? Where is the best of us, this band of brothers and sisters?