Where is the best of us?

As we prepare to enter a new year, perhaps we might make a “New Year’s Resolution” to be kinder, more respectful of others each day, to listen more attentively and pause to consider our own actions and words before we speak and act. To stand up in the face of injustice and do what we can in caring for the poor, neglected and oppressed. Let’s make an effort to mend those things that divide us.

