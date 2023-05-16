Where should your taxpayer money go
When it comes to money, everyone gets serious. As a Christian I believe money should go to teach our children reading, writing, arithmetic. Teach morals in public schools where the 10 Commandments are posted and silent prayer to your God starts the day.
The Constitution is taught where we respect it and bring it in high regard and honor, with reinforcement of our freedoms and rights given by God and not government. Where immigrants in the USA are taught that these rights are given to them also and not taken as a free handout and are willing to fight for them, for themselves and others. Where freedom of speech is enforced where those who won’t tolerate the exercise thereof are restrained by police officers. That law and order prevails for everyone. Where the branches of government work and are separate. That media manipulation by political interests are brought out in the open so facts and truth are communicated to all citizens of the USA. That sworn political officials adhere to the Constitution and not to distortion or lies, but are called out publicly because of the repercussions it will bring on those who don’t have time to analyze the consequences.
That our money would go to things of common sense and not to agendas that divide and make no sense. The foundations of our society are based on the Christian Judeo law. We have gone to Bizarro Land. Taxpayer money needs to go to things that balance the budget and secure the economic opportunity to our children.