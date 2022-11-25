Where was Trump?
As a citizen of Sebring, I am disappointed that former President Trump did not personally respond to the devastation that we experienced due to Ian. He has property here in Sebring.
As a citizen of Sebring, I am disappointed that former President Trump did not personally respond to the devastation that we experienced due to Ian. He has property here in Sebring.
President Trump claims to care about the working man, veterans, and farmers. Yet when we could have used his presence, his encouragement, he flew off to Indiana to speak at a rally. Why didn’t he think we (and the rest of Florida) were worthy of providing words of hope and comfort to after Hurricane Ian? He lives just 110 miles away.
How could we, the citizens of Highlands County, support someone who chose not to support us in our time of need?
Rev. George Miller
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.