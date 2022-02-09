Who do commissioners work for?
Highlands County commissioners gave voters a fine example of just how democracy is not supposed to work. For two hours, at a commissioners meeting, Spring Lake residents expressed their opposition to a proposed 208-unit apartment development in their community. By a vote of 5-0 the commissioners just shrugged them off and approved the project anyway.
Who are the elected commissioners representing – the voters whom they work for, or the developers? Now we know the answer.
James Freyler
Sebring